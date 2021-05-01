Remembering 'David Paul': Meriden police honor baby who's death inspired the SAFE Havens Act

Last year DNA evidence finally led investigators to the baby’s mother. The Haddam woman was never charged.

MERIDEN, Conn. — This morning, Meriden police officers, past and present, turned out to show their support for a baby they never knew but loved like family.

That baby was a boy they named “David Paul”. The newborn was abandoned in a Meriden parking lot and froze to death more than 30 years ago in January of 1988.

“We adopted him, he is part of our police family, and we are so proud of that,” says former Meriden police chief, Robert Kosienski.

“David Paul” came to symbolize all kids that needed protecting and reminded us that we needed to be diligent in the protection of our youth,” says former Meriden detective sergeant, Keith McCurdy.

For decades detectives like McCurdy worked to crack the case and returned here to the Cedar Grove Cemetery each winter to remind themselves of the little boy.

“Multiple generations of police officers have picked up the torch and continued working on this until we finally had a conclusion,” says McCurdy.

Last year DNA evidence finally led investigators to the baby’s mother. The Haddam woman was never charged. The statute of limitations for manslaughter expired. “In his death, he has done so much to pull the community together, to steady our response to protecting children,” says McCurdy.

“David Paul” helped inspire Connecticut's SAFE Havens Act that’s designed to avoid similar tragedies and save lives.

“Bring the baby to a hospital, to a doctor’s office, police department, fire department. You don’t have to identify yourself, just give us the opportunity to raise that baby right,” says Kosienski.