Meriden man killed in car crash; driver in critical condition

Meriden Police say a resident was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of 884 Old Colony Road for the report of a crash, and when they arrived, they found a green Honda Civic resting in the northbound lane.

According to police, there was heavy damage throughout the car and the front passenger seat.

The passenger, 33-year-old Xavier Alamo of Meriden was trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 24-year-old Byron Garcia, also of Meriden, was thrown from the car and landed on the road. He was rushed to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, evidence at the scene reveals that Mr. Garcia was speeding southbound on Old Colony Road. He reportedly lost control of his vehicle in the area of 884 Old Colony Road and crossed over the double yellow line. His vehicle left the roadway and rotated, striking a telephone pole and breaking it. The telephone pole came through the rear of the vehicle and struck Alamo, killing him.