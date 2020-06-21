Meriden Police investigating a homicide at Comfort Inn

Victim identified as Giovanni Rodriguez, 24, of Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — Just before 2:00 this morning, the Meriden Police Department received a call from a female witness advising that a shooting had occurred and that a male victim had been shot and needed immediate medical assistance.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim laying in the entry way of the Comfort Inn located at 900 East Main St.

The victim had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest, and, despite all efforts from responders, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez, a resident of Meriden.

During the preliminary investigation, officers were able to secure witnesses and video footage of the area and are actively pursuing those leads.

Investigators are asking the public to call with any information to assist in the successful conclusion to this investigation.