Third pipe bomb found in Meriden's Hanover Pond; Search finds no additional devices

Police said that when the three devices had been found, they were believed to have been submerged in the water for a long period of time.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police said a third pipe bomb had been found in Hanover Pond by Red Bridge and Oregon Road over the weekend.

It's the third device found in that location since the beginning of the year, according to police.

The department had reached out to the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad Unit to help search the area where this pipe bomb and others were found.

Police said as of Thursday afternoon, no additional devices have been found.

The Meriden Police Department wanted to ensure the public that no other decided were submerged in the water or the surrounding areas and that the public's safety is their primary concern.