Meriden Daffodil Festival canceled for 2021

MERIDEN, Conn. — For the second year in a row, the Meriden Daffodil Festival has been canceled.

Usually held in April, event organizers and the Meriden City Manager said Friday that due to state regulations, crowd size, social distancing, and other COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, canceling the annual fest was the 'only option.'

But while there's no festival this year, event organizers said Hubbard Park will remain open to the public, and all are encouraged to drive through and view the thousands of blooming daffodils.