Man charged after police seize cocaine, guns, over $30K during search of Meriden home

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after police discovered a large number of drugs and cash, along with guns in his possession.
Meriden Police said in a release Miguel Acevedo was identified as a driver who was stopped by officers and admitted to having an illegal substance in his pockets.
The motor vehicle stop was related to narcotics-related surveillance in the North and South Avenue area, officials said.
Acevedo was taken into custody and a search warrant was later approved for a residence on South Avenue.
While executing the warrant, Meriden PD located:
- Two plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 7.1 grams
- More than $300,000 in cash
- Glock 43 9mm with two magazines and 12 9mm rounds
- Plastic bag containing 106 smaller plastic baggies, each containing suspected crack cocaine, weighing approximately 390.9 grams
- Glock 42 .380 with two magazines and 12 .380 rounds
- Box containing 29 .380 rounds
- Two boxes containing 188 9mm rounds
Acevedo was released on a $250,000 surety bond, but was charged with the following:
- Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell
- Possession of Narcotics
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License
- Failure to Give Proper Signal
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Meriden Police Department by e-mail or phone.
