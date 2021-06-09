Man charged after police seize cocaine, guns, over $30K during search of Meriden home

Miguel Acevedo was stopped by officers and admitted to having two “balls” in his pocket. The term commonly refers to crack cocaine.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after police discovered a large number of drugs and cash, along with guns in his possession.

Meriden Police said in a release Miguel Acevedo was identified as a driver who was stopped by officers and admitted to having an illegal substance in his pockets.

The motor vehicle stop was related to narcotics-related surveillance in the North and South Avenue area, officials said.

Acevedo was taken into custody and a search warrant was later approved for a residence on South Avenue.

While executing the warrant, Meriden PD located:

Two plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 7.1 grams

More than $300,000 in cash

Glock 43 9mm with two magazines and 12 9mm rounds

Plastic bag containing 106 smaller plastic baggies, each containing suspected crack cocaine, weighing approximately 390.9 grams

Glock 42 .380 with two magazines and 12 .380 rounds

Box containing 29 .380 rounds

Two boxes containing 188 9mm rounds

Acevedo was released on a $250,000 surety bond, but was charged with the following:

Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell

Possession of Narcotics

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License

Failure to Give Proper Signal

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Meriden Police Department by e-mail or phone.

