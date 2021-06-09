x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Man charged after police seize cocaine, guns, over $30K during search of Meriden home

Miguel Acevedo was stopped by officers and admitted to having two “balls” in his pocket. The term commonly refers to crack cocaine.
Credit: Meriden Police Department
Miguel Acevedo

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after police discovered a large number of drugs and cash, along with guns in his possession. 

Meriden Police said in a release Miguel Acevedo was identified as a driver who was stopped by officers and admitted to having an illegal substance in his pockets.

The motor vehicle stop was related to narcotics-related surveillance in the North and South Avenue area, officials said.

Acevedo was taken into custody and a search warrant was later approved for a residence on South Avenue.

While executing the warrant, Meriden PD located:

  • Two plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine weighing approximately 7.1 grams
  • More than $300,000 in cash
  • Glock 43 9mm with two magazines and 12 9mm rounds
  • Plastic bag containing 106 smaller plastic baggies, each containing suspected crack cocaine, weighing approximately 390.9 grams
  • Glock 42 .380 with two magazines and 12 .380 rounds
  • Box containing 29 .380 rounds
  • Two boxes containing 188 9mm rounds
Credit: Meriden Police Department

Acevedo was released on a $250,000 surety bond, but was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Narcotics
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License
  • Failure to Give Proper Signal

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Meriden Police Department by e-mail or phone.

Related Articles

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOKINSTAGRAM