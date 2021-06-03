Meriden fire rips through 2-family home

The fire happened at a 2-family home on Hobart Street. Officials said a person was making food on the stove and left it unattended when the flames caught.

MERIDEN, Conn — Fire officials say unattended cooking led to a fire that tore through a Meriden home Saturday morning.

All eight people were able to evacuate from the home and officials credit working fire detectors, as well as reminding people to never leave their stove unattended.

