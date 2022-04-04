Meriden gas station pump hit by speeding SUV, sparks fire

The fire was quickly extinguished, and police said there were no reported injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDEN, Conn. — A gas station in Meriden is in clean-up mode following a crash that took out a few of its pumps on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, an SUV struck the gas pumps at GasMan Food & Fuel at 369 Cook Avenue and ignited a fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and police said there were no reported injuries.

Shahid Imran, the owner of the gas station, said this incident would set them back. However, he said he's looking on the bright side.

"Thank God the business inside is open; the people inside are good and okay," he said. "My neighbor is OK; nobody was walking yesterday around here, you know, everything is OK."

He explained that business was slow Sunday afternoon, so he's grateful there were no injuries or fatalities. However, he hopes this incident sparks change to avoid future problems.

"I'm requesting that someone puts up a sign or blinking light," explained Imran. "It's the safety of life; it's not only about my business, but it's also the safety of human beings, and that's my main concern."

Imran said it's not the first time he's raised concerns to the city. Between speeding cars and tough blind spots, he's sounded the alarm since opening GasMan Food & Fuel nearly five years ago.

Costumers and neighbors have also expressed concerns about what they consider a hazardous road.

"What they should do is just put a speed marker," explained neighbor, Eric Dudley. "If it does get worse, you probably need to adjust the signs. Either the signs or put some lights."

Dudley said this would be a big help.

"This road can be scary you just kind of have to keep your eye on the roads I just let up on the gas because this curve ain't built for that," explained Dudley.

Until change comes on the roadway, Imran said he's grateful he's happy he has the community support as they work to stay afloat.

"I appreciate my neighborhood they come," said Imran. "They help my business to keep open the doors until our gas comes back."

Imran said he is unsure how long the pumps will be off, but they are working on getting them up and running as quickly as possible.

However, he said it would take some time. In the meantime, the store is open for businesses, and the diesel pump is up and running.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.