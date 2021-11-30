Meriden high school briefly put on lockdown after report of a student with gun: police

Two teenagers were taken into custody after posting a video with what appeared to be a gun. School officials said it was a prop gun.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A high school in Meriden was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday morning and two teenagers were taken into custody after police received a report of a student who may be in possession of a handgun.

Meriden police officers were called to Orville H. Platt High School around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning after school administrators said a video, believed to have been filmed at the school, showed a student brandishing what was believed to be a firearm, school officials said in a statement.

The video was posted on social media.

Assistant Principal Geoff Kenyon said the school was immediately put on lockdown and officers worked with administrators and staff to locate two suspects via internal video.

"It was learned the two suspects were inside the school but had not reported to either of their classes," he said.

Kenyon said a "methodical search" of the building took place and the two students were located in the auditorium along with another group of students.

A prop gun was located at the auditorium and was reported to be the weapon in the video, Kenyon said.

"All the students in the auditorium will face internal consequences," he added.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody and will be charged with breach of peace, the assistant principal said.

No injuries were reported. The lockdown was lifted around 10 a.m. and students are back to learning.

In a message to parents, Principal Daniel Corsetti: "I want to thank our terrific students and staff and all of you for your patience as we work closely with our terrific police department to handle this serious situation."

Earlier Tuesday, police said they were called to the school and that it was an active investigation.

Any parents who feel compelled to go to the school at this time have been asked to report to Centennial Plaza, which is the location of the old Stop and Shop supermarket, police said.

“Police personnel will be on scene for additional information,” police said.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

