2 arrested following Meriden home invasion, guns stolen

The two arrests were in addition to a previous arrest back in October when the incident took place.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Two Meriden residents are facing charges in connection with a home invasion.

Police said the incident took place on October 25th, 2020. Officers were called to a home on West Main Street on the report of a home invasion. While no injuries were reported, several guns were reportedly stolen.

One of the suspects involved, 24-year-old Oneal Ward, was arrested in October. He faced charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.

Ast the investigation continued, police developed two more suspects.

Arrested in connection to the home invasion were 24-year-old Justin Coombs and 23-year-old Juleika Medina.

Coobs faces charges of theft of a firearm (3 counts), criminal possession of a firearm, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery.

Medina has been charged with theft of a firearm (3 counts), criminal possession of a firearm, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery.

Coombs had already been incarcerated on separate charges. He was served with the arrest warrant last Thursday and a $350,000 bond.

Medina had been taken into custody without incident on May 20th and held on a $350,000 bond.

