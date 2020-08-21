Hamden man charged after allegedly threatening two with rifle

HAMDEN, Conn — A man is facing charges following an incident Thursday night, where he reportedly held a gun on people.
Hamden PD responded to the area of Mott Street and Warner Street shortly after 8 p.m. for a complaint that someone was 'threatening with a firearm.'
Officers said 43-year-old Eric Shurko was pointing a rifle at two people.
He was taken into custody, where he was charged with the following:
- (2 counts) 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment
- (2 counts) 2nd Degree Threatening
- (2 counts) 2nd degree Breach of Peace.
Shurko was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on October 1.