Hamden man charged after allegedly threatening two with rifle

Police responded to the area of Mott Street and Warner Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday and said 43-year-old Eric Shurko was pointing a rifle at two people.
HAMDEN, Conn — A man is facing charges following an incident Thursday night, where he reportedly held a gun on people.

Hamden PD responded to the area of Mott Street and Warner Street shortly after 8 p.m. for a complaint that someone was 'threatening with a firearm.'

Officers said 43-year-old Eric Shurko was pointing a rifle at two people.

He was taken into custody, where he was charged with the following:

  • (2 counts) 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment
  • (2 counts) 2nd Degree Threatening
  • (2 counts) 2nd degree Breach of Peace.

Shurko was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on October 1.