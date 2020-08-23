Meriden man shot

Meriden police said a man was recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Hobart Street and Myrtle Street for a report of gunshots fired in the area around 12:42 pm
When they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
This incident is being investigated by the Meriden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Detective Fonda at 203-630-4178.