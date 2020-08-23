Meriden man shot

Treated for gunshot wound to the leg

Meriden police said a man was recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Hobart Street and Myrtle Street for a report of gunshots fired in the area around 12:42 pm

When they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.