3 arrested after police chase from Meriden to New Haven

Police chased a Lexus SUV that was earlier seen leaving shooting scene

MERIDEN, Conn — Police arrested three men after a car chase through several towns on Monday.

Police arrested Aaron Williamson, 25, Jordan Williamson, 24, and Denzell Woolard, 21. Aaron Williamson was charged with Interfering with police. Jordan Williamson was charged with Interfering with police and an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Woolard was charged with Interfering with police, Reckless endangerment second degree, Reckless driving and Engaging police in pursuit.

Police said around 5 pm. Monday, investigators saw a Lexus SUV leave a home on the west side of the city. The Lexus matched the description of a vehicle seen on surveillance cameras leaving the scene of a shooting that occurred several days ago.

During that incident, police said several occupants of the Lexus shot into a home that was occupied by several people including children.

When police tried to stop the Lexus, the SUV failed to pull over and instead led officers on a pursuit which ended in New Haven. All three suspects in the Lexus were arrested in New Haven.

Later, police recovered a firearm from the home the Lexus was seen leaving.