Meriden police discover disturbing pamphlets with violent threats against officers

The handwritten messages called for the public to attack and kill members of the Meriden Police Department, officials said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police made a disturbing discovery in the city of Meriden on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Old Colony Road after someone called 9-1-1 to report suspicious handwritten pamphlets with threats made against police.

The messages called for the public to attack and kill members of Meriden PD, officials said.

The department revealed images of two of the pamphlets that read, "Slit a Meriden PD Cops Throat," and "Just do it! Kill a Cop You Feel Great."

Officials said they are looking to find the person behind the disturbing messages, identify what is causing their anger and help them resolve their issues.

"While we respect the first amendment rights of citizens, we would like to identity the author and have a conversation about the contents of the pamphlets," the department wrote in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden PD.

To report tips for violent crimes, call 203-630-6253.

