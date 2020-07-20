Body found in water at Meriden park

Police confirmed a body was found by water division crews

MERIDEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called to Dr. Franic Giuffrida Park Monday morning for a body that was found in the water.

Officials told Tony Terzi that the body was found by town water division crews this morning. It is believed to be a man in his 70s or 80s dressed in pajamas and a bathrobe. The man's body was found close to the shore and police believe he had not been in the water for any length of time.

Police said the death is not being treated as a criminal incident. There was no ID on the man. Police are checking with area nursing homes and other care facilities to see if they're missing a resident.

Sgt. Darrin McKay, Public Information Officer for theMeriden Police Department said, "They thought they spotted what appeared to be may be a garbage bag of some kind that they were going to go fish out of the water. Upon doing so, unfortunately they discovered it was a body."

The Office of The Chief State's Medical Examiner will be performing an autopsy.

Crews were called shortly after 10am.