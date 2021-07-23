Man involved in recent gun violence taken into custody: Meriden police

Officials said Wilfredo Ocasio-Rosado approached an unmarked police vehicle and brandished a firearm in the presence of officers before fleeing the area in a car.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man accused of being involved in recent incidents related to gun violence is facing several charges after being arrested on Thursday.

Meriden police said while conducting an investigation on Crown Street, officers observed a man identified as 30-year-old Wilfredo Ocasio-Rosado standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officials said Ocasio-Rosado is known to police and credible information determined he was involved in recent crimes.

According to a release, Ocasio-Rosado approached an unmarked police vehicle and brandished a firearm in the presence of officers, before fleeing the area in a car.

On Friday, police located Ocasio-Rosado sitting in a vehicle in the same area of Crown Street. He was quickly arrested and officers seized a .380 caliber firearm and a 16 gauge shotgun.

Ocasio-Rosado is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition, officials said.

He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

29-38- Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Improper use of Registration

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension

Ocasio-Rosado was held on a $500,000 bond.

To report tips for narcotics activity, email the Crime Suppression Unit or call 203-630-6273

To report tips for violent crimes, email the Major Crimes Unit or call 203-630-625

