Meriden police investigate double fatal stabbing

Two people were killed and a third person injured in a stabbing after an “active and violent” altercation early Friday morning.
Police said they were called to an apartment on Lincoln Street in Meriden just after 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Kevin Burch on the front porch suffering from stab wounds.
Officers were told there was also a woman inside suffering from stab wounds. Police said they found 41-year-old Tania Roman of Meriden inside. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
Also found in the apartment was 38-year-old Cornelius Nicholson of Wallingford. Police said Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said preliminary investigations indicate Nicholson may have been the aggressor in the altercation.
The investigation is ongoing.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.