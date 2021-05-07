Meriden police investigate double fatal stabbing

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Two people were killed and a third person injured in a stabbing after an “active and violent” altercation early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Lincoln Street in Meriden just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Kevin Burch on the front porch suffering from stab wounds.

Officers were told there was also a woman inside suffering from stab wounds. Police said they found 41-year-old Tania Roman of Meriden inside. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Also found in the apartment was 38-year-old Cornelius Nicholson of Wallingford. Police said Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate Nicholson may have been the aggressor in the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.