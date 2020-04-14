Meriden police department to fly drone around park to keep people spread out

The police department says they’re doing this to protect people.

One local police department is taking extra precautions to make sure people are practicing social distancing at city parks.

Hubbard Park here Meriden has been a really popular spot, especially on nice days. That’s why the Meriden Police Department along with the city, are working to make sure people are practicing social distancing.

Tuesday, they deployed their drone which has a message on it. The police department is going to be flying this drone around the park, playing this message for people and they’re hoping that it reminds people to practice social distancing.

The police department says they’re doing this to protect people.

“So many people we’re seeing right now are exhibiting A-typical signs of the virus and not even know they have it. You are out here with a bunch of strangers and we just want people to be aware of that. Keep an appropriate distance, enjoy the park but do it safely and respectfully for the others that you’re walking around,” said Sgt Darrin McKay, Meriden Police.

They say this is not for enforcement, nobody is going to get a ticket if they’re standing too close together.