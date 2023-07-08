Meriden police investigate fatal stabbing

The Meriden Police Department Major Crimes Division is on scene and investigating

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a 44 year-old man stabbed near the 800 block of Hanover. When Police arrived they found him with life-threatening injures. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Meriden Police Department Major Crimes Division is on scene and investigating.

Related Articles Fight leads to stabbing in Middletown neighborhood: Police

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant video is asked to contact Detective JAD Hadir at the major crimes division at (203) 630-6250

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.