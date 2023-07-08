x
Meriden police investigate fatal stabbing

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed on Saturday. 

Police responded to a report of a 44 year-old man stabbed near the 800 block of Hanover. When Police arrived they found him with life-threatening injures. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Meriden Police Department Major Crimes Division is on scene and investigating. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant video is asked to contact Detective JAD Hadir at the major crimes division at (203) 630-6250

