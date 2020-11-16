Meriden police release photo of suspect's car in fatal hit and run

Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Harold Bell, of Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police have released a photo of a black Honda Accord they believe struck and killed a 56-year-old man earlier this month.

Police said the photo was obtained Sunday from a camera on Gypsy Lane. "The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1995 or 1996 Honda Accord 4 Door Black. There appears to be little to no front end or windshield damage visible as of yesterday. The driver’s side mirror is missing and there appears to be pre-existing damage on the passenger side from the front to the rear."

They said, "This vehicle traveled up Gypsy Lane (Eastbound) at approximately 2:22 P.M. on 11/5/20. It is believed that the vehicle traveled eastbound up Gypsy Lane to the intersection of South Broad Street at which time it crossed over South Broad Street to the Green Rd/Old Stagecoach/South Curtis Street areas."

Around 2:20 pm on November 5, police were called to the area of 817 Old Colony Rd for a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, they found the victim in the road way. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Witness and video surveillance show a black color Honda Accord traveling south on Old Colony Road, striking Bell and leaving the scene.

At the time of the accident, Bell was walking to his home which is located not far from the scene, officials said.

The Meriden Police are requesting the help of the community in locating this vehicle. The Honda should have front windshield damage and missing the driver side mirror.