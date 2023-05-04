Meriden Police search for suspect in hit and run, pedestrian critically injured

The suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car while talking to a friend on the side of the road.

Police said the woman was struck on the northbound side of Bee Street and is in critical condition.

Multiple 911 calls were at around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night regarding the crash. The car that struck the woman had fled the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene by ambulance before being taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut and later transported to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

Following an investigation, police determined that the woman had stepped out to speak with a friend who was parked in front of her home. A car heading north on Bee Street struck the side of the friend's car and the victim.

Police said the car never stopped. A piece of the passenger side wheel well was left on the scene by the evading car.

Police said a witness to the crash followed the evading car to the Meadow Brook Drive area. Officers canvased the area, viewed security footage from home security systems, and determined that the suspect car had entered Meadow Brook Drive but never exited. A thorough neighborhood canvas was done, according to police.

Car parts from the suspect vehicle were found in the roadway of Meadow Brook Drive. Officers following the trail located a set of tire marks in the grass of Meadow Brook Drive and from the street saw the suspect car behind Meadow Brook Drive.

Officers located a blue 2012 Nissan Rogue with heavy damage on the front right side consistent with the crash. The car was impounded and the driver has been identified.

The Meriden Police Department would like to thank all the witnesses and residents who provided security footage, which contributed to locating the evading vehicle and ultimately identifying a suspected driver.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Sgt. Hartline or Sgt Zajac at the Meriden Police Department 203-630-620.

