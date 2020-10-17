Meriden police see uptick in gunshots reported in city

MERIDEN, Conn. — Officials say the number of reports of gunshots reported to the Meriden Police Department this year is the highest they have seen in the last decade.
So far in 2020, there have been 150 reports of gunfire, 85 of which were confirmed, according to data provided by the department. That is the highest in the decade even though the year is not over.
Police Chief Roberto Rosado said at a City Council meeting this week that recent incidents of gun violence involve gang members from cities nearby including New Britain, New Haven and Waterbury.