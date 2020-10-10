Shooting in Meriden leaves one person injured

Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound to the hip. They were brought to a local hospital and is in a stable condition.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that was reported Friday night in Meriden.

According to officials, the incident took place around 6 p.m. on South Avenue.

Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The individual was brought to the nearest hospital and is in a stable condition.

Officers collected evidence at the scene for further investigation.