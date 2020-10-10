Shooting in Meriden leaves one person injured

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that was reported Friday night in Meriden.
According to officials, the incident took place around 6 p.m. on South Avenue.
Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound to the hip.
The individual was brought to the nearest hospital and is in a stable condition.
Officers collected evidence at the scene for further investigation.
Meriden PD are asking the public to report any information related to this case by contacting Detective Fermia at (203)630-6219, or the Mayor Crimes Unit tip line at (203)630-6253.