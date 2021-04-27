Suspects charged after ramming into cruisers, injuring 5 Meriden cops

The injured officers sustained concussions, broken foot, bodily sprains and strains, police said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Two men are in custody following an incident that left multiple police officers injured Monday afternoon.

Police say officers approached a car matching the description of a suspected vehicle and it rammed twice into two Meriden PD cruisers and an undercover car.

One officer was pinned between the open car door and the frame of the vehicle, officials said.

It was determined the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Camacho, was slamming the police vehicles intentionally to create enough room to flee the scene.

As the suspects fled, a Meriden officer deployed stop sticks, popping three tires. However, they were still able to drive away.

The injured officers sustained concussions, broken foot, bodily sprains, and strains, police said.

A short time later, the suspected vehicle and three suspects were located in the area of Chamberlain Highway near Pasco Street.

One was seen dumping a fully loaded Sig Sauer P230 semi-automatic handgun in a dumpster. It was later recovered by officers.

Meriden K-9 Mika also discovered a Taurus 9mm handgun concealed under a bush and a fully loaded magazine that officials believe was discarded by one of the suspects.

Police made three arrests in the incident.

Luis Camacho (25), of Meriden, is being held on a $1 million bond and will appear in court Tuesday. He faces the following charges:

5 counts of Assault in the 2nd degree, 5 counts of Assault on a Police Officer

Carrying a Pistol W/O a Permit

Reckless Endangerment 1st degree

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

4 Counts Evading Responsibility

Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit, Misuse of License Plates

No Insurance, No License, Operating an Unregistered vehicle

Miguel Acevedo (18), of Meriden, is being held on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on June 7. He was charged with:

Interfering with Police

A third suspect was identified as a juvenile. They will be transferred to a Juvenile Detention Facility and was charged with:

Carrying a Pistol W/O a Permit

Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Interfering With an Officer

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.