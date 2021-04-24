Meriden, Wallingford Police join with FBI in human trafficking operation

Four women and two men were referred to sexual assault and victim services.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden Police say they and several partner agencies have conducted a joint operation in the city to "combat human trafficking, rescue victims, and make our communities safer."

In a press release dated Friday but distributed to media on Saturday, the department says six adults -- two males and four females -- were contacted and identified. Five of the six were offered referrals for sexual assault crisis services, victim services, counseling/therapy, and drug rehabilitation. One of the women was also arrested.

Meriden Police partnered with the Wallingford Police Department, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF). They were also supported by the New Haven State's Attorney's Office and as part of the Innocence Lost National Initiative, conducted the joint operation.

Police say information they gathered during the operation continues to be under investigation.

19-year-old Cassidy Niland of Willow Street in Meriden was arrested for prostitution and taken into custody on two outstanding arrest warrants, one for Attempted Assault, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Breach of Peace, which carried a $100,000.00 court-set bond. The second warrant was for the charge of Threatening and carried a $5,000.00 court set bond. Niland was held on the combined $105,000.00 bond.

Police say Niland was one of the five people given referrals to services; they did not respond to questions about why the sixth person was not given any referrals, or if any particular locations were associated with the investigation.

The release notes that "human trafficking continues to be a problem in Connecticut and across the United States. Police and criminal justice agencies throughout the state continue to take it seriously will continue to work to make our communities safer."