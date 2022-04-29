Meriden’s Daffodil festival returning this weekend

This is the first time the festival has happened in two years.

MERIDEN, Conn. — New Englanders are no stranger to cold weather, even well into spring months, but with warm temperatures heading our way, people are enjoying the weather and many spring events that are returning.

One event returning this weekend is Meriden’s Daffodil Festival.

Daffodils symbolize rebirth and new beginnings, and for people like Sandy Posca, the spring season symbolizes that too.

“To see the first seedlings and the first start of Spring is very exciting. I love it,” said Posca.

Hubbard Park in Meriden is painted yellow with daffodils. Many will say they are the main attraction.

“Today is beautiful. We’re here for the daffodils. So just a nice tradition to come back,” said Paul Ritsick.

The one tradition that has been on hold for the last two years is finally back, the Daffodil Festival.

“We’re excited to be back,” said the Co-chair of the festival, Ric Suzio.

The festival has been happening for 42 years bringing in crowds to enjoy food, music, and other festivities. The taste of Spring is a big bonus this year.

“We usually only get one day of good weather so this is great,” said Suzio.

Not only is this an event for the community to come out and enjoy, but community members can also help area non-profits through their support of the event.

“Most of every group in there considers this the largest fundraiser. They’re all non-profits. They give back to the community. They’re all volunteers,” said Suzio.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with free shuttle and bus services to the festival.

