A sign on the front door of the Meta Bar on Chestnut Street reads, “No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville bar said it wants proof of vaccination before patrons enter their business maskless.

Management said fully vaccinated people are allowed in without a mask, but you’ll have to show proof. If you can’t, the mask stays on.

“We’re just actually being a little more free and allowing people more opportunity to not wear their masks,” owner Jeremy Johnson said. “We would just feel a little more comfortable if you’re willing to prove you’re vaccinated.”

Johnson added that if patrons are unwilling or unable to prove they’re vaccinated just to wear a mask when you’re not at your seat. To him, it’s about making guests comfortable while keeping everyone safe.

Last week, the Center for Disease Control announced new recommendations, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks.

The mask mandate for Kentucky ends on June 11.