Metro-North adjusts weekday Harlem and New Haven lines, restores several others

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Metro-North riders will see some changes to several different lines starting on Monday.

Officials announced schedule adjustments will be made to the Harlem and New Haven Lines.

According to a release, two New Haven express trains will be added with a stop in Greenwich, both inbound and outbound.

The 6:40 a.m. and 7:18 a.m. inbound departures from New Haven will stop at Greenwich at 7:59 a.m. and 8:29 a.m.

Outbound trains will stop at Greenwich at 4:45 p.m. and 5:17 p.m., arriving at New Haven at 6:18 p.m. and 6:38 p.m.

Additionally, a new 4 a.m. train from the Elm City will arrive at Grand Central Terminal at 6:09 a.m.

To meet the evening rush, officials say service will also be added to trains departing GCT.

New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and Harrison stations will have trains departing at 4:54 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and stopping at those stations.

A new train will run from GCT to Stamford, departing at 5:55 p.m. and Harlem-125th Street at 6:05 p.m., express to New Rochelle, and then making all stops to Stamford.

The 4:59 p.m. express train from GCT to New Haven adds a stop at Stamford at 5:48 p.m.

The 4:54 pm Stamford local train and the 5:01 p.m. Greenwich local train are combined to depart GCT at 4:54 p.m. making all stops and connecting with the New Canaan Branch train at Stamford.

In the AM Peak, two local round-trip trains, and in the PM peak, three local roundtrip trains between GCT and North White Plains will operate only between GCT and Crestwood.

Six trains in the morning and 16 trains in the afternoon will operate between 10 minutes earlier and 7 minutes later.

Stops at Crestwood, Scarsdale and Hartsdale stations will be added to the Southeast express trains adjacent to these local trains to provide service to these communities and connections to and from Upper Harlem stations.

Weekend service and schedules between GCT and Southeast remain unchanged.

In addition, MTA announced weekend and holiday service will return immediately to the Wassaic, Manitou, and Appalachian Trail lines.

Starting Saturday, April 17, nine trains will operate in each direction between Southeast and Wassaic stations and on the Appalachian Trail, two morning northbound trains and three afternoon southbound trains will run.

