Metro-North could face massive cuts

MTA Metro-North Railroad President, Catherine Rinaldi joined Sen. Blumenthal warning for the potential of service being cut in half without a federal relief package.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Metro-North says it needs major help and that without it we could see dramatic changes in rail service.

The warning from Metro-North’s president and echoed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal comes as bad news to rider Steve Green. The West Haven man loves getting on board. “Not having to drive, especially if it is to New York City, I would never drive in that city,” says Green.

But serious financial trouble could put that experience in jeopardy. “We are all here together today because of the urgent financial calamity that is facing Metro-North that will impact the economy of the entire state of Connecticut, our heroic employees and the customers of the state of Connecticut who rely on Metro-North service,” says MTA Metro-North Railroad President, Catherine Rinaldi.

Monday Rinaldi joined Senator Blumenthal warning for the potential of service being cut in half without a federal relief package.

“My reaction is, it is horrible, It is wacky, because you know because the train only runs around one time per hour, so it is unfortunate, said Humble Shakur of West Haven as he boarded the train for New York City.

Rinaldi and Blumenthal are calling on Congress to approve $12 billion in funding for the MTA. “The simple fact is that Metro-North faces an existential crisis, it’s been building, ridership has been dropping, 80% less than last year at this time and money has been hemorrhaging.” said Blumenthal.

Without the aid they say some 9,400 jobs could also be slashed along the busiest commuter line in the nation.

“That’s not good, especially for this state,” says Green.