Metro-North Railroad suspending New Haven Line tomorrow for Hurricane Henri

The Danbury, Waterbury, and New Canaan branches will be suspended as well.

Metro-North Railroad has announced it will be suspending the New Haven Line and the Danbury/Waterbury/New Canaan branches starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Henri.

The Metro-North Railroad tweeted the announcement Saturday afternoon.

We're suspending service on the New Haven line and Danbury/Waterbury/New Canaan branches tomorrow because of Hurricane Henri. Last train from GCT will be the 1:53a to Stamford. Last trains to GCT will be the 11:35p from New Haven and 12:58a from Stamford. https://t.co/Ln0Vj4KFRX — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) August 21, 2021

Metro-North Railroad also published the list of last trains to run before the services are suspended:

Train 6573, departing New Haven at 11:35 p.m.

Train 6399, departing Stamford at 12:58 a.m.

Train 6502, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:47 a.m.

Train 6304, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:53 a.m.

Henri strengthened to a category 1 hurricane Saturday morning as it barreled toward Connecticut. It is expected to make landfall in the Nutmeg State on Sunday afternoon.

It would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Gloria 30 years ago.

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency for all of Connecticut in anticipation of the storm's arrival.

