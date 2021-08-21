Metro-North Railroad suspending New Haven Line tomorrow for Hurricane Henri

Metro-North Railroad has announced it will be suspending the New Haven Line and the Danbury/Waterbury/New Canaan branches starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday in preparation for Hurricane Henri.
The Metro-North Railroad tweeted the announcement Saturday afternoon.
Metro-North Railroad also published the list of last trains to run before the services are suspended:
- Train 6573, departing New Haven at 11:35 p.m.
- Train 6399, departing Stamford at 12:58 a.m.
- Train 6502, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:47 a.m.
- Train 6304, departing Grand Central Terminal at 1:53 a.m.
Henri strengthened to a category 1 hurricane Saturday morning as it barreled toward Connecticut. It is expected to make landfall in the Nutmeg State on Sunday afternoon.
It would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Gloria 30 years ago.
Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency for all of Connecticut in anticipation of the storm's arrival.
