Man dies after fall from Metro-North train in Westport

Service was suspended for a time but has since resumed.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A man died after falling from a Metro-North train between Westport and East Norwalk on Thursday morning, delaying train traffic for several hours.

Westport Police received a report that a 45-year-old male “left a westbound Metro-North train” around 11:27 a.m. as it was traveling through the two Connecticut towns. The man was pronounced dead.

Metro-North service was suspended between South Norwalk and Southport for several hours but it has resumed.

The train, carrying 150 passengers, was the scheduled 10:38 a.m. departure from New Haven, due into Grand Central at 12:50 p.m. As of 12:45 p.m., those customers have been transferred to another train.

MTA police is investigating the incident.

