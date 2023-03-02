2 Mexican nationals in Connecticut charged with smuggling and labor trafficking offenses

The two were accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the country and up to Hartford where the victims were threatened and forced to work to pay off debt.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two Mexican citizens residing in Connecticut were arrested and charged with smuggling Mexicans into the United States and forcing them to work and pay their expenses.

Maria Carmela Sanchez, 69, and Apolinar Francisco Paredes Espinoza also known as "Pancho," 56, were arrested Wednesday.

The two reportedly harbored the victims at their Hartford residence, forcing them to work, and threatening to harm them in various ways if they failed to pay exorbitant fees, interest, and other living expenses.

According to court documents and statements, starting in September 2022, around 10 Mexican nationals were interviewed by the FBI and Hartford Police.

Those interviewed said they were smuggled from Mexico into the U.S. and taken to Hartford. The victims stated that they had arranged with Sanchez and her associates in Mexico to cross the border into the U.S. in exchange for a fee of between $15,000 and $20,000 that each would need to pay once they were in the U.S., according to court documents.

In most cases, the victims were required to turn over a property deed as collateral before leaving Mexico. They were then smuggled across the border and taken to Sanchez’s and Paredes’ home on Madison Street in Hartford.

After the victims arrived in Hartford, Sanchez reportedly informed them that they would have to pay $30,000, with interest, and that they would have to pay her for rent, food, gas, and utilities.

According to prosecutors, Sanchez and Parades created false documents for the victims, including permanent residence cards and social security cards, and helped the victims find employment in Hartford.

Some victims were required to perform work around the house or to assist Paredes in his job responsibilities without compensation and without having their debt reduced in addition to working their jobs.

Prosecutors said Sanchez rarely provided victims with an accounting of their debt. If victims failed to make regular payments, or in amounts that she expected, Sanchez and Paredes would threaten the victims, including threatening to harm family members in Mexico, to take property in Mexico that had been secured as collateral, to reveal victims’ immigration status to U.S. authorities, and to raise their interest payments. Sanchez reportedly threatened to call the police in one instance, and say that a victim had tried to rape her, prosecutors said.

Sanchez and Paredes were charged with conspiracy to smuggle, transport, harbor, and encourage or induce aliens to enter and reside in the U.S., conspiracy to commit labor trafficking, and extortion.

