MGM Springfield fined $18,000 after underage gambling violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has fined MGM Springfield $18,000 after three underage violations.

The MGC said the incidents happened on December 25 and December 31, 2020 and then on January 20. In all three instances, MGC said individuals under the age of 21 were able to game on the floor and one of them was served alcohol.

MGM Springfield made timely notification of each instance to MGC's Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB).

The IEB said it's requiring MGM Springfield to submit a plan for improved compliance with provisions designed to protect and prevent understage people from being in the gaming area and from obtaining alcohol on the premises. The plan has to include at the minimum additional training of security personnel and table games personnel.

MGM Springfield has been cooperating with the IEB and is taking "proactive steps" said the bureau.

“The MGC takes seriously our obligation to ensure the safety and well-being of underage persons and minors,” said Loretta Lillios, IEB Director. “We appreciate MGM Springfield’s commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure that underage persons and minors do not access the gaming floor.”

