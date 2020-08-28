Michelle Troconis appears at Stamford Superior Court, expected to fight terms of release

Her attorney says the allegations against her aren’t strong enough to warrant over $2-million-dollars bond and intensive monitoring.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Michelle Troconis is expected to fight the terms of her release this morning in Stamford Superior Court.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis again had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos Monday they say bolsters their case.

“She shouldn’t be on a GPS. She shouldn’t be on house arrest and she certainly shouldn’t be reporting to probation when she’s not on probation,” said Troconis’ Defense Attorney John Schoenhorn.

A judge will hear her motion to have the conditions of her release loosened. Her attorneys have said for months the conditions of her bond are too harsh. They say the allegations against her aren’t strong enough to warrant over $2-million-dollars bond and intensive monitoring.

Michelle Troconis has just arrived at Stamford Superior Court. Her attorney to argue that she no longer needs GPS monitor. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/FeCnYATX7q — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) August 28, 2020

“Allegations that she assisted in disposing of any items that they claim are relevant to the case is simply untrue,” said Schoenhorn.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence