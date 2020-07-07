Michelle Troconis denied petition for easing terms of release

Troconis' attorney, Joe Schoehorn, argued that her client had no prior criminal record and that judges could not provide reasoning for her terms of release.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos has lost a petition for relief from her terms of release.

The state denied Michelle Troconis' motion which argued that her terms of release should be lessened.

The state ruled the appellate court lacks jurisdiction over the case. It also stated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troconis will have her hearing, but should not be given preferential treatment over other defendants.

Schoenhorn, who filed the motion, stated that Troconis had no prior criminal record and that judges in the last year could not provide reasoning for her terms of release. Those terms included 24-hour ankle GPS monitoring via ankle bracelet and house arrest; unable to leave without telling a probation officer.

A judge had reduced Troconis' bond following her January 7 arrest in which she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. The judge had cited her compliancy with police.

The motion filed on June 17th also stated that evidence used by detectives against Troconis had errors. In the example given, Schoenhorn says while police had said Troconis' DNA was on trashbags seized as evidence, the lab reported stated that the test results were "inconclusive" and that the sample sizes were so small, errors were likely.