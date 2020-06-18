"100% compliance" | Michelle Troconis legal team argues for lesser terms of release

Attorney Joe Schoenhorn argues her terms of release had no solid reasoning and Troconis has not broken a single one.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The legal team for Michelle Troconis has filed for relief of her terms of release following her arrest and charges earlier this year.

Attorney Joe Schoenhorn, who filed the motion, stated that Troconis had no prior criminal record and that judges in the last year could not provide reasoning for her terms of release. Those terms included 24-hour ankle GPS monitoring via ankle bracelet and house arrest; unable to leave without telling a probation officer.

A judge had reduced Troconis' bond following her January 7 arrest in which she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. The judge had cited her compliancy with police.

The motion filed Thursday also stated that evidence used by detectives against Troconis had errors. In the example given, Schoenhorn says while police had said Troconis' DNA was on trashbags seized as evidence, the lab reported stated that the test results were "inconclusive" and that the sample sizes were so small, errors were likely.

You can read the full motion below:

Schoenhorn writes the warrant “falsely avers that two swabs of the exterior of garbage bags recovered in Hartford showed a “DNA match to Michelle Troconis.”

“In fact, the state forensic lab report of August 2, 2019 concluded that the first swab (for skin cells) was “inconclusive” as to Ms. Troconis, and she “cannot be eliminated” as one of four contributors in the second,” Schoenhorn wrote.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 2019, and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos had been charged with her murder. Fotis Dulos took his life in late January 2020.