Michelle Troconis to appear in Stamford Court this morning

Just two weeks ago, Troconis’ attorney Jon Schoenhorn filed a motion asking for all of her charges to be dismissed.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Michelle Troconis, one of the people accused of being involved in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos is set to appear in Stamford Superior Court this morning.

Troconis is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Just two weeks ago, Troconis’ attorney Jon Schoenhorn filed a motion asking for all of her charges to be dismissed.

He also filed a “motion to compel”, accusing the state of withholding evidence he says is important to Troconis’ defense.

Her attorney claims that promises were made back in August 2020, when state police interrogated Kent Mawhinney, who is also charged in this case, in exchange for his cooperation. Schoenhorn claims that the state then reduced Mawhinney's bond without a hearing.

Troconis’ attorney also filed a third motion to try to get her GPS ankle monitor removed, something he has been pushing for since last year.

The investigation into Jennifer Dulos disappearance brought detectives back to a home on Mountain Spring Road in Farmington last month where they followed up on old leads. The home used to be owned by Fotis Dulos' company Fore Group. Fotis was the estranged husband of Jennifer and took his life in January 2020. Troconis was Fotis' girlfriend at the time of Jennifer's disappearance.