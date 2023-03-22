Branford middle school student arrested following school threat that led to lockdown

Police said the student is in custody and has been referred to juvenile court.

BRANFORD, Conn. — A middle school student has been arrested for a threat made to Walsh Intermediate School, which caused the school to go into lockdown.

At around 1:53 p.m., Branford police released a statement on the Branford Police Department's Facebook page notifying the community of the lockdown.

Police said that most of the students were released due to a scheduled “early release” day at the school.

Additional police officer were assigned to Branford schools as a result of the threat.

Police said the student is in custody and has been referred to juvenile court.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

