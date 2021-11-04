Middlebury FD: search for missing kayaker will resume in daylight

Authorities were searching Long Meadow Pond Saturday afternoon.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — First responders in Middlebury called off the search for a missing kayaker Saturday night, but said they would return in the daylight.

Middlebury Fire Chief Brett Kales said they responded to Long Meadow Pond around 2:30 p.m. when someone heard someone in distress and found an overturned kayak. Along with the Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department, Middlebury Police, the Region 5 Dive Team, Oxford Fire-Ems, Newtown Underwater Search & Rescue, CT DEEP and several other agencies from surrounding town searched until dark but did not find anything.

Chief Kales said they would resume the search on Sunday. Fire officials also posted a cautionary notice on their Facebook page, saying: