First selectman of Middlefield suddenly passes away

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — The Town of Middlefield is mourning the sudden loss of its first selectman.

The town announced that Edward Bailey passed away Wednesday. Bailey had served as first selectman of Middlefield since 2015 and was just re-elected this November.

"Ed had a passionate love for the Town of Middlefield. He helped Middlefield to thrive and improve the lives of all its citizens. A mariner at heart, he navigated our town through many challenges; the great recession, COVID-19 pandemic, always with an optimistic outlook for the future of our town," town officials said in a statement.

Bailey was also involved in several town and county boards and commissions, including the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Plainville-Southington Health District, Lower CT River Land Trust, and Middlefield Lions.

The Board of Selectmen will appoint a replacement. In the meantime, Robert Yamartino will assume first selectman duties.

