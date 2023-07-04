x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Middlesex County

19-year-old man dies in Westbrook collision: State Police

The driver, Nathaniel Appell of Westbrook suffered fatal injuries after striking a tree on Old Clinton Rd.
Credit: AP
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A 19-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in Westbrook early Tuesday morning. 

Connecticut State Police said Troop F responded at 12:21 a.m. to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 670 Old Clinton Rd. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Honda According left the road and hit a tree. 

The driver, Nathaniel Appell, 19, of Westbrook suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The case remains active and under investigation. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Indoor golf hits a hole in one | FOX61 Student News

Before You Leave, Check This Out