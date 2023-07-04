19-year-old man dies in Westbrook collision: State Police

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A 19-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in Westbrook early Tuesday morning.
Connecticut State Police said Troop F responded at 12:21 a.m. to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 670 Old Clinton Rd. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Honda According left the road and hit a tree.
The driver, Nathaniel Appell, 19, of Westbrook suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The case remains active and under investigation.
