19-year-old man dies in Westbrook collision: State Police

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A 19-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in Westbrook early Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said Troop F responded at 12:21 a.m. to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 670 Old Clinton Rd. For an unknown reason, a 2002 Honda According left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Nathaniel Appell, 19, of Westbrook suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case remains active and under investigation.

