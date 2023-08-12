81-year-old woman dies in Hammonsset River: DEEP

Early investigation revealed a canoe occupied by two adults and one child participating in a State Park-led guided canoe program overturned.

CLINTON, Connecticut — An 81-year-old woman died while canoeing in the Hammonasset River on Saturday morning.

DEEP officials said EnCon police were notified at 11:15 a.m. of a report of an overturned paddle craft in the Hammonasset River with a victim in the water. EnCon police responded as well as the Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Madison Ambulance and Madison Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed a canoe occupied by two adults and one juvenile who were participating in a State Park-led guided canoe program were traveling on the Hammonasset River when the canoe overturned.

The woman was taken to Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Clinic by Madison Ambulance personnel, where she was pronounced dead. The victim was wearing a life jacket. The other two occupants of the vessel were uninjured.

The victim's identity has not been revealed.

Encon Police are currently investigating the incident.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.