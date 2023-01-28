Arrigoni Bridge featured in USPS 2023 stamp collection

The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured on the new postal stamps.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A photogenic Connecticut bridge will be seen on a new set of stamps the United States Postal Service (USPS) is unveiling for 2023.

The Arrigoni Bridge, which connects Middletown and Portland over the Connecticut River, is one of four bridges selected to be featured. People sending letters through presorted first-class mail would need these stamps.

The two 600-foot steel arches have the longest span length of any bridge in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, which shared a close-up look of the stamp on social media.

Other bridges featured include the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Neb.; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Ill.

There are more stamps being released that can be used for other letters and parcels, including a stamp that features civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

See the full collection of 2023 stamps from the USPS here.

