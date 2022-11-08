Classes to commence at state-of-the-art middle school in Middletown

The newly built state-of-the-art school will welcome students back for the second time on August 31, 2022.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Beman Middle School in Middletown opened its doors just last year, and as the district prepares for students' arrival and Thursday they took a moment to reflect and highlight the name, history, and mission.

"Middletown continues to thrive in our innovative programs; we continue to provide programs that other schools don't have," said Deborah Cain, Middletown BOE Chair.

The newly built state-of-the-art school will welcome students back for the second time on August 31, 2022.

Though the halls of Beman Middle School may be empty now, Charlene Russell-Tucker, Commissioner, CT State Department of Education, said they're looking forward to the halls coming alive in just a few weeks. Russell-Tucker said they're excited to launch into healthy learning for the upcoming school year and showcase innovative spaces, technology, and more.

"They deserve to have state-of-the-art spaces for learning, where they can get a head start on what the world of work looks like," said Russell Tucker.

State Senator Matthew Lesser agreed.

"You know, there are a lot of families in Middletown who are struggling," explained Lesser. "But to have this state-of-the-art school that prioritizes STEAM education as we heard, I think is a real source of pride and joy for many folks right now."

However, that pride also comes with the Beman name.

"We're celebrating a family of black abolitionists central to Middletown history," said Lesser. " It's a way of looking at the history of this community and celebrating it. And you can see that throughout the school."

"You can see in every classroom how diversity and inclusion are part of the mix," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz added.

Through the classrooms and even outside, the signs say it all, Community, Justice, Perseverance, all things that make up the Beman name.

"We recognize the challenges people face in Middletown and try to address them by uplifting our children and families," said Bysiewicz.

With 50% of the Middletown student population identifying as brown and black, the hope is that this school not only carries the Beamn legacy but the pride and hope for future generations.

"So we need to make sure that our students have access to highly qualified teachers, to making sure they have access to the resources in the technology, and that learning continues not just in the school building but when they go home," passionately explained Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos, Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools.

