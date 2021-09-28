Cockaponset State Forest in Chester closed due to investigation

At this time it's unknown what prompted the investigation.

CHESTER, Connecticut — Cockaponset State Forest in Chester is closed due to a "law enforcement investigation," according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

At this time it's unknown what prompted the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.