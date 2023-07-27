Coventry woman charged with DUI after crashing into cones, CT DOT truck in Cromwell work zone: Troopers

The two people inside the DOT vehicle were not injured.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A Coventry woman is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after hitting construction cones and a Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) vehicle in a work zone on Route 9 in Cromwell on Monday evening.

State police got reports of a Lincoln MKZ driving erratically on Route 9 South near Exit 27 in Cromwell around 11:30 p.m. Monday, as well as reports of the Lincoln striking multiple construction cones and a DOT vehicle.

The two people inside the DOT vehicle were not injured, troopers said.

State police identified the Lincoln driver as Jennifer Ryan, 48, of Coventry. She smelled like alcohol and was showing signs of being impaired, according to state police.

Ryan did not pass the field sobriety tests and was taken into state police custody. Ryan was charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane while in a construction work zone, reckless driving in a construction work zone, following too close resulting in a crash in a construction work zone, and reckless endangerment.

During processing, Ryan was not cooperative and asked for EMS to evaluate her, state police said. She was then taken to an area hospital.

Ryan was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

