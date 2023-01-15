x
Middlesex County

Cromwell Price Rite announces permanent closure after 14 years

Price Rite will cease its operation at the end of the month.
Taxing groceries on the table

CROMWELL, Conn. — After 14 years, the Price Rite in Cromwell announced it will be closing at the end of the month, according to Lindsey Della Rovere, a representative at Wakefern Food Corporation. 

Rovere said the company will be sharing potential job opportunities and available positions at other Price Rite Marketplace stores in the region with employees. 

"Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and the dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve our community," said Rovere in a statement.

An exact closing date is not yet known. 

