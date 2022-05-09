Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

Spotts lived in Cromwell for nearly 40 years and was active in local government before being elected mayor in 2021.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77.

Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021.

According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and son, Timothy.

Spotts, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served from 1966 to 1970 before receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.

In 1999, Spotts began his government involvement when he served on Cromwell's 150th and 350th Anniversary Committees. From there, Spotts served for four years on the Board of Selectmen and Town Council. He was a past member of the Board of Finance, the Economic Development Commission, and the Water Pollution Control Authority for Cromwell.

Spotts was the former chairman of the Republican Town Committee, former municipal hearing officer, former chairman/co-chairman of the Comwell Riverport Festival, and a medical driver for the Retired Seniors Volunteer program.

The Cromwell Police Department took to their Facebook page to offer their sadness and sympathies over Spotts' passing.

"We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the department said.

Councilman Steve Fortenbach asked residents to keep Spotts' friends and family in their thoughts and prayers.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news that our friend and respected Mayor Allan Spotts has passed away this afternoon. Please keep Allan’s family in your thoughts and prayers," said Fortenbach on his Facebook page.

Fortenbach, who is also Cromwell's deputy mayor, has been serving as acting mayor.

The Cromwell Fire Department expressed its sympathies to Spotts' family and offered thoughts, prayers, and assistance.

"The Officers and Members of Local 4662 are saddened at the passing of former Fire District Commissioner and current Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time and offer any assistance that they may need," the department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

