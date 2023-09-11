Child pulled from river in Cromwell

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

CROMWELL, Conn — Fire officials in Portland said a child was pulled from the Connecticut River Monday evening.

The child's condition is unknown, as are the details of what happened.

Portland Fire Chief Bob Shea says that firefighters aboard Portland Marine 7 did pull a child from the river while assisting the Cromwell Fire Department on a rescue call. The child was taken to Middlesex Hospital.

Portland is on the other side of the river from Cromwell.

At the same time, a section of Route 9 in Cromwell has been closed for several hours in the same area. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

The northbound lanes of Rt. 9 were closed between Exits 24 and 25 because of a one-vehicle crash that happened around 5:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

