‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

One business owner says the complex is mostly peaceful but this incident worries her and urges the importance for security cameras.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday.

Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.

They face a number of charges including robbery and larceny as well as conspiracy to commit larceny and robbery. Oquendo faces additional criminal use of a firearm and possession of ammunition charges. They're both being held on bond and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

"It’s not a bad area, number one, so I don’t know what to think about that kind of a dangerous situation," Timely Cleaners co-owner Sansook Cho said. "I’m shocked and worried. This is a peace parking lot. Peace town and now we have to watch and make sure what’s going on around me."

Jenna Nikirk, Avon, says this type of incident is not surprising but is scary and makes her think twice about meeting up with someone she doesn't know.

"My parents live in the area, so it’s not thrilling because you feel like you moved to a safe place," she said. "I know that things happen wherever you go, but you hope that wherever you are is going to be, the places around you are going to be safe and that armed robberies are not going to happen in the middle of a plaza."

She said she doesn't go alone when selling items online. Police recommend people make in-person transactions during the day in a public space where others are. Many police stations also have areas under 24-hour surveillance specifically for online transactions.

The Cromwell complex does not have any cameras that face the parking lot. Many businesses have cameras that overlook the inside of their store. Cho says the complex should consider installing them.

"I wouldn’t worry for safety, but I will be careful," Cho said. "We have to make sure we’re more careful around here."

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.